Skubick: Primary election turnout is light but voters in a generous mood

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Voters around the state were in a giving mood on Primary Election day regarding 112 millage proposals.

Now the question is: Where is all that money going?

The voter turnout did not set any records as most found something else to do on Primary Election Day but for those who did show up, they were in a giving mood as the bulk of the 112 millage proposals were adopted including 76 percent which called for new money.

As is usually the case, money for the police and fire departments fared very well. 87 percent of those were adopted.

The schools did well too with 68 percent of those millages passed.

Rather than wait for state lawmakers to get the job done, 72 percent of the local road repair millages were adopted with all the money staying in those communities.

There were five library proposals statewide and four of them passed.

And no surprise here: All of the millages for senior citizens and veterans were okayed by the voters.

Local clerks got a first time test run on $40 million worth of new voting machines.

Instead of drawing a line to vote, voters filled in an oval and apparently it worked.

But there were problems at the Meridian Township precinct at St. Luke’s Church when voters showed up at 7 a.m. the polls were closed.

Turns out the folks at the church forgot there was an election and voters had to wait 45 minutes to get in.

The next election in November.