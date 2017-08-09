Section of Northbound US 127 to close over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Part of a main freeway in Lansing that sees 50,000 travelers a day will be closed over the weekend for roadwork.

Northbound US 127 will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. between I-496 and Lake Lansing Road, and the detour might be longer than you’d think.

6 News caught up with the Missouri Department of Transportation Wednesday to talk about what to expect. MDOT spokesperson Kari Arand described the route they will be suggesting drivers to take.

“While that freeway is closed we will be directing motorists while they’re coming up 127 to take

Westbound 496, to I-96, to Eastbound I-69 back to 127.”

6 News took a drive to map out just how much extra time the suggested route would take out of your commute.

We started out by driving the route people would normally take, heading northbound from where the road splits into US 127 and I-496, and going until the point where the detour would meet back at the highway.

That drive took about 4 and a half minutes, and was only about 5 miles.

Next, we drove MDOT’s suggested detour. The drive had a distance of about 20 miles, and took us roughly 18 minutes to do, more than quadrupling the time of the normal route.

“We just want to make sure that motorists, if they are travelling that route get the word early and ahead of time,” Arand said. “So that they can plan any alternate routes that they need to do, depending on their destination.”

MDOT says luckily the road wont be closed for long.

“The good news is by having a full closure we can get it done in one weekend, as opposed to keep it partially open over several weekends,” Arand said.

The road is expected to be open to traffic by 7 a.m. Monday.