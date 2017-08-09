Right Start Report : Michigan #31 in Infant Deaths Across Country

LANSING, MI – The Michigan League for Public Policy released their annual Right Start report which takes a closer look at infant mortality rates across the state of Michigan, and the wide-ranging factors that contribute to those deaths.

The report includes 8 different factors: poverty, stress, food insecurity, education, housing, violence, toxins, and transportation.

According to the report, the state infant mortality rate declined by 6.7 percent between 2010-2015.

Nationally, Michigan still ranks in the bottom half when it comes to infant deaths at #31.

When it comes to cities there’s more room for improvement.

Baby deaths in Jackson increased by 40 percent from 2010 to 2015.

Lansing increased its rate by 7 percent.

Those with the League for Public Policy say that infant mortality rates are a good measure of how well communities ensure the well-being of all of its people.

ONLINE: See the full report

 

