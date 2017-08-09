Read a good story to celebrate National Book Day

(WLNS) – For a book lover there isn’t much that can beat that new (or old) book smell.

The ink on paper, the feel of the cover, the solid feeling in the hand are all well-known to book readers.

Today is National Book Day and it’s being celebrated by book lovers everywhere.

The first books were likely clay tablets.

Progress marched on and books used parchment or vellum, bound tightly with a wooden cover.

Often the wooden cover was tightly wrapped in leather to prevent the wood from getting wet and had clasps or straps to hold it shut.

The printing press led to rapid production and easy access to books.

Now the digital age has given readers entire libraries at their fingertips.

But it always gets back to immersing oneself in a book and letting the words take you away.

Celebrate today by visiting one of the 120,000 libraries in the U.S. and grab your favorite book.