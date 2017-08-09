Power lines + propane tanks = Mobile home park evacuation

By Published:

EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – There were some anxious moments in an Eaton County mobile home park just before noon today.

Officials in Eaton County evacuated the “Hi-Way Haven” mobile home park because a power line was down near some propane tanks.

That’s along the 2700 block of Lansing Road, just northeast of Charlotte.

Residents left their homes for about 15 minutes while power crews cleared the lines.

While all that was happening drivers were asked to avoid Lansing Road between Stewart and Kinsel Roads.

mobile home evac Power lines + propane tanks = Mobile home park evacuation

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s