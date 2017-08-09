Power lines + propane tanks = Mobile home park evacuation

EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – There were some anxious moments in an Eaton County mobile home park just before noon today.

Officials in Eaton County evacuated the “Hi-Way Haven” mobile home park because a power line was down near some propane tanks.

That’s along the 2700 block of Lansing Road, just northeast of Charlotte.

Residents left their homes for about 15 minutes while power crews cleared the lines.

While all that was happening drivers were asked to avoid Lansing Road between Stewart and Kinsel Roads.