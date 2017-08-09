New apps to download if you’re a Michigander



LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has two new apps to download if you’re a Lansing resident or if you love the outdoors!

Lansing is Michigan’s 5th largest city and currently has a smartphone app that you can easily use to connect with city officials. Lansing Connect is a free and easy-to-use app that you can download on the iTunes store or Google Play store. The state Department of Natural Resources has also come out with an app to help residents conserve fish and wild-life by reporting what they see out in the field.

Watch above for more.

