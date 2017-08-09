“Marco” Pet Of The Day August 9

Meet “Marco”, our Pet Of The Day today. Marco is a 3-year-old “All-American” breed. He is sweet, friendly and loves to cuddle. Marco has a history of living well with other dogs and children. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Marco by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.