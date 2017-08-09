Have you seen her? Search on for missing teen in Lansing area

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a teen-aged girl missing since Saturday.

Anisa Smith, 15, was last seen near the area of Pennsylvania and Mt. Hope in Lansing.

She was known to spend time at the old Walter French School.

According to the Sheriff’s Office she is considered a runaway from a juvenile foster care home on the 2200 block of Thornwood in Holt.

She is described as a mixed race female who is 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

The girl has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Anisa’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Delhi Division at 517-694-0045

