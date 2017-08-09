Dart Container to invest $40.2 million, create 136 jobs in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Today, Dart Container of Michigan, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of food and beverage packaging solutions, announced it is constructing a new facility in Alaiedon Township and expanding its headquarters in Mason.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of nearly $40.2 million and create 136 jobs.

“Dart Container’s investment in the Lansing area means good jobs for Michigan residents that could well have gone to other states,” said Jeff Mason, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the state’s chief marketing and business attraction arm that administers programs and performs due diligence on behalf of the MSF.

“Dart’s decision to expand in Michigan underscores our business-friendly environment and talented workforce.”

Dart Container’s cups, dinnerware, cutlery, straws and deli and portion containers make life more convenient for people across the globe. Dart is headquartered in the city of Mason and has 16,000 employees worldwide, including 2,000 in mid-Michigan. The company is the industry leader in promoting recycling options for foodservice packaging.

Dart plans to construct a new technical and innovation center in Alaiedon Township that will house offices, labs, and manufacturing, testing, and research space. In addition, the company will expand its campus in the city of Mason to accommodate the expansion of Dart’s tooling and manufacturing operations. The project is expected to generate total capital investment of up to $40 million and create 136 new jobs. Michigan was chosen over competing sites in Florida and Texas. Alaiedon Township has offered property tax abatement in support of the project.

Today the Michigan Strategic Fund announced a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant in support of the project. MEDC administers funds for the MSF, and serves as the state’s chief marketing arm with the mission of attracting and retaining businesses to Michigan.

“Dart Container was founded 57 years ago on engineering innovation. We are eager to continue that tradition with a dedicated center that will enable us to consolidate and expand our technology, machine manufacturing and tooling functions to enhance collaboration and spur innovative product development for our customers,” said Dart President Jim Lammers. “We are excited to bring additional engineering and skilled trades jobs to our area. Michigan is a great state for companies like Dart because we can attract and retain employees with diverse skills.”

Dart currently has approximately 35 job openings in mid-Michigan. For more information on employment opportunities at Dart please go to http://www.Dart.jobs.