Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for a felony offense

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to identify and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured left to right.

Attempt to identify:

During the early morning hours of Saturday July 29th, four subjects broke into a building on the 1300 block of South Cedar Street. Crowbars were used to gain entry into several of the businesses inside the building. Several items were stolen including a firearm. The subjects are described as three black males and one white male. All are believed to be in their teens to twenties. It is believed that these are the same subjects that broke into two medical marijuana shops in the city of Lansing in July while using stolen vehicles. If you can identify of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a felony offense:

David Paul Sterrett is a 60-year-old white male who stands 6’00″ tall and weighs 260 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. Mr. Sterett has a Felony Warrant for Computer Fraud out of the

City of Lansing, Michigan.

Chauncey Rashon McDaniel is a 30-year-old black male who stands 5’08″ tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. McDaniel has a Felony Warrant for Identity Theft out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.