Vermontville voters pass Fire and Library millage requests

VERMONTVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – Vermontville voters have passed two millage requests. The first was a fire millage that was asking a renewal of existing .9954 mill and increase of .0046 mill to fund fire department needs for five years. That passed by a 128-to-49 margin or 72 percent yes to 28 percent no.

The second request was also a renewal with an increase. In that request voters were asked to renew a Library Millage seeking a renewal of an existing .9953 mill and increase of .0047 mill to fund library needs for five years. That request passed by a 108-to-65 margin or 62 percent yes to 38 percent no.