Two-A-Days: Lansing Sexton Big Reds

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Let’s go to Lansing Sexton High School where this morning Coach Dan Boggan had the Big Reds finishing their conditioning before practice began.

Spirits are high at Sexton coming off a 7-and-4 season that ended in the district round of the playoffs after a down year in 2015.

With a number of returners including Cody Blankenburg, who does more than a Swiss army knife on both sides of the ball he’s so versatile.

Expectations are high and the Big Reds were just itching to get back on the field after a great off-season says longtime coach Dan Boggan.

“I think each year it comes a little faster but same type of passion and excitement comes with each year. It’s tough to sleep that day before.”

Reporter: “Where is the excitement level at? How badly have these guys wanted to get back out here and try and capture another district championship?”

Boggan: “I think that type of passion and desire is shown in our offseason workouts and our senior leadership has also shown that they want to make a bigger run this year in the conference as well as in the playoffs.”