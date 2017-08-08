Two-A-Days: DeWitt Panthers

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) – We start at DeWitt High School where the Panthers have enjoyed 17 consecutive winning seasons and will surely make it 18 this fall.

The panthers are loaded again.

Coach Rob Zimmerman entering season number 19 at DeWitt and while he doesn’t call it this, he has developed a football factory off Herbison Road.

12 of his 18 seasons have produced at least 10 victories.

In the last five years the Panthers are 52-and-9 coming off a 10-and-2 season in 2016.

And here’s bad news for the Panthers opponents: They have more players on varsity than in any season Zimm has been there.

More bad news for the opposition: They won four 7 on 7 camps over the summer and around here football is almost religion.

“I really look forward to it. I mean the first week every year is always kind of the one you might not want to go to cuz it’s all running. But it’s really fun to just get back out here and just play football. We’re fortunate we got great kids and it’s a great community and I would say there’s a lot of different pieces that go into this and make us a pretty good program,” said Zimmerman. “I don’t know about football factory but we are fortunate to have had the success that we’ve had. We have the largest varsity team we’ve had since I’ve been here. We have 57 and again we’re fortunate that our numbers are where they are cuz there are a lot of schools that are struggling.”