Tips to Stop Snoring

Easy Fixes For Snoring

1. Change Your Sleep Position – Lying on your back makes your tongue collapse to the back of your throat. Sleep on your side to help prevent this.

2. Lose some weight – Gaining weight squeezes the internal diameter of the throat, making it more likely to collapse during sleep.

3. Avoid Alcohol – Alcohol and sedatives reduce the resting tone of the muscles in the back of your throat, making it more likely you’ll snore.

4. Practice Good Sleep Hygiene – Working long hours without enough sleep makes you sleep hard, causing your throat muscles to become floppier, which creates snoring. Taking a hot shower, using a neti-pot or nasal strips will help with breathing.

5. Change Your Pillows – Allergens, dust mites, and pet dander can cause allergic reaction that can lead to snoring.

