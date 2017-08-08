SURVEY: Michigan healthcare is about average compared to all 50 states

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The website Wallethub.com has released its rankings for the best and worst healthcare by state and Michigan lands right in the middle.

The Great Lakes State placed 27th overall based on 35 different criteria of health care costs, accessibility and positive outcomes.

Michigan placed 39th in health outcomes but had strong scores in cost and accessibility.

Sitting pretty at the top of the list were Hawaii, Iowa and Minnesota.

At the bottom were Louisiana, Mississippi and Alaska.

In fact, of the bottom 14 states 12 were in the American south.