Split decision on Jackson County road millages

One Jackson County township overwhelmingly approved a plan to raise their own taxes to fix up their roads.

Another overwhelmingly shot it down.

Voters in Summit Township approved a bond to improve their roads by a margin of almost 3 to 1. Some 2,224 people voted yes. Only 889 voted no.

The increase of almost 3 mills will raise some $22 million to help fix crumbling roads there.

A Pulaski Township millage would have increased taxes by 2 mills and raise almost $100,000 in the first year.

But voters there were almost as adamant about not increasing taxes to fix the roads. The margin was 2-1 against. The final vote was 75 for and 139 against.

 

