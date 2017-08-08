Schor and Clarke to face off to be next Lansing mayor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing voters have spoken in the 2017 August Primary and either Judi Brown-Clarke or Andy Schor will be Lansing’s next mayor.

The two outdistanced three other candidates on the primary mayoral ballot.

They will now square off in the November general election.

With 100 percent of the vote counted Schor recorded 7290 votes and Clarke 2454.

Howard Leeman Jr, Michael Gillenkirk and Danny Trevino rounded out the ballot.

Andy Schor is in his third term as State Representative for the 68th District.

Judi Brown-Clarke is an at-large member of the Lansing City Council whose term expires at the end of 2017.