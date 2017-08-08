Schor and Clarke to face off to be next Lansing mayor

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing voters have spoken in the 2017 August Primary and either Judi Brown-Clarke or Andy Schor will be Lansing’s next mayor.

The two outdistanced three other candidates on the primary mayoral ballot.

They will now square off in the November general election.

With 100 percent of the vote counted Schor recorded 7290 votes and Clarke 2454.

Howard Leeman Jr, Michael Gillenkirk and Danny Trevino rounded out the ballot.

Andy Schor is in his third term as State Representative for the 68th District.

Judi Brown-Clarke is an at-large member of the Lansing City Council whose term expires at the end of 2017.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s