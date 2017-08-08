Primary preview: Voter turnout in Lansing expected to be low

WLNS, Mich. – Depending on where you live, this primary election will bring some big changes to city leadership, police and fire protection, and impact the roads you drive on.

Your vote on Tuesday will set the stage for November, but before you cast your ballot, 6 News wants to make sure you’re prepared.

Whether you live in Lansing, Jackson or Meridian Township, we’re going to tell you everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

As far as Lansing is concerned, 6 News checked in with City Clerk Chris Swope who said even though more than 80,000 people registered to vote and roughly 5,800 absentee ballots were issued, voter turnout is expected to be low.

“We’re going to be somewhere in the neighborhood of 13 to 16 percent and that’s based on history of contested mayoral primary elections,” Swope said.

Swope said low voter turnout is typical during local elections.

Lansing voters will see a record number of candidates on the ballot for both mayor and city council.

There will be five candidates for mayor and 24 total for city council which includes 12 for two At-Large council seats, five for a 2nd Ward seat and seven for a 4th Ward seat.

Voters will narrow down the field of candidates to two candidates per seat.

The same thing goes in the City of Jackson where several city council spots are up for grabs for the 1st, 3rd and 5th Wards.

In Jackson County, both Summit and Pulaski Townships have road millages.

Voters in Meridian Township will be faced with a property tax increase of almost 1.5 mills to support EMS, police and fire. If approved, this proposal will allow police and fire to hire more people, replace equipment, and pay back an under-funded pension liability.

A reminder for those who usually vote at Fairview Elementary, you will vote at Pattengill for this election because of the construction.

Those who usually vote at Averill Elementary School will vote at Tabernacle of David.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Tuesday will also be the last day to turn in your absentee ballot.

When they close, 6 News will be here for you with up-to-the-minute results as they come in.

Lansing Mayoral Primary 2017 interview with the candidates: Judi Brown Clarke , Andy Schor, Harold Leeman Jr., Michael Gillenkirk .

Candidate Danny Trevino did not respond to a request to be interviewed.

View sample ballot for any precinct by clicking here.