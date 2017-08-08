Primary Day reminders before you vote

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s Primary Election Day in Michigan!

Over the course of the day the polls will open and voters will be making important decisions for their local communities.

Whether that’s a “yes” or a “no” on a millage or choosing what leadership they’d like to see move-on to the November general election.

Before you leave for your polling place we have a few reminders of what you’ll need to bring and what you’ll want to leave at home.

Polls will open today at 7 a.m. and they will close tonight at 8 p.m.

To make the process move as efficiently as possible bring a picture identification with you to the polls.

Here’s a list of accepted forms of identification:

Driver’s license or state IDs are accepted.

A U.S. passport

Military, school or tribal photo IDs.

If you misplaced your identification you can still vote but you must sign an affidavit to do so.

Remember that election-related materials are prohibited from the polls, which includes clothing, fliers, stickers and buttons.

Be sure to put your cellphone away because ballot selfies are also banned.

IF you need to know where your polling location is or to view a sample ballot just click here.