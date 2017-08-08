New Report: 40% of the human population is on social media

LASNING, Mich. (WLNS) A new report out by Hootsuite and We Are Social finds nearly 3 billion people around the world have at least one social media profile.
Watch above for more.
LASNING, Mich. (WLNS) A new report out by Hootsuite and We Are Social finds nearly 3 billion people around the world have at least one social media profile.
Watch above for more.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.
Advertisement