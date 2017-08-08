Names revealed of two people arrested in dog fighting ring

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – 6 News has learned the names of two people facing charges related to a dog fighting ring in the greater Lansing area.

Corey Henry, 47, of Lansing is facing multiple felonies including seven counts of animal fighting and one count of animal cruelty.

Synquiss Antes, 25, is facing nine counts of animal fighting and one count of having an unlicensed dog.

Both are out on bond right now and are expected back in court on Friday.

6 News first started covering this story for you in late July when our cameras captured investigators removing evidence and dogs from two different homes in the Lansing area.

We’ve since learned two additional homes were also searched.

To date more than 40 dogs were rescued.

Their fate could be decided later this month in court.

