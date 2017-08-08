Michigan woman sentenced in sex case involving teenage boys

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – A southeastern Michigan woman accused of having sex with two teenage boys has been sentenced to up to 15 years prison in the case.

The Ann Arbor News and our media partners at MLive report 38-year-old Brooke L. Lajiness of Lima Township learned her punishment on Monday in a Washtenaw County courtroom.

Lajiness read from a statement, calling what happened “the biggest regret of my life.” She says she caused her family “great pain.”

The sentence of four years and nine months to 15 years followed an earlier guilty plea to several criminal sexual conduct counts and other charges by the mother of two. As part of a plea agreement, other charges were dismissed.

Authorities say the boys were 14 and 15 last summer when Lajiness lured them in with naked pictures of herself on Snapchat.

More from MLive: Chelsea-area mom sent to prison for sex with teenage boys