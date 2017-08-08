Meridian Township Fire and Police millage request passes

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Voters in Meridian Township have approved a millage request to fund increased police and fire protection.

The vote was 3074 “yes” and 1911 “no”.

The Meridian Township Board asked for an increase of up to 1.483 mills (that’s $1.483 per $1000 of taxable value) for a period of ten years.

The township would collect $2.5 million in 2017, the first year of the life span of the increase.

By raising the millage the township would add two additional firefighters, two additional police officers, funds to operate and replace ambulances, police vehicles and fire equipment and eliminate long-term pension liability for EMS/Fire and Police.

Meridian Township Fire Chief Fred Cowper said that in 2003 the Fire Department responded to over 3,000 incidents with 35 personnel. In 2016 there were 5,000 incidents handled by 30 personnel.