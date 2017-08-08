Lansing voters select four City Council At-Large candidates for November election

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Voters in Lansing have picked four candidates to face off for two At-Large City Council seats in November.

Peter Spadafore, Kathie Dunbar, Guillermo Lopez and Kyle Bowman outpaced a ballot of twelve candidates to move on to the general election.

With 100% of the vote counted here is the vote total:

Peter Spadafore – 4504

Kathie Dunbar – 4055

Guillermo Lopez – 2538

Kyle Bowman – 1672

Michael Ruddock – 1408

Yanice Jackson – 1223

Rosalinda Hernandez – 933

Christopher Jackson – 738

Alexander Rusek – 464

Evelyn Pech-Vazquez – 458

Thomas Harris – 448

Justin DeBoer – 421