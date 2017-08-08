Lansing voters select four City Council At-Large candidates for November election

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Voters in Lansing have picked four candidates to face off for two At-Large City Council seats in November.
Peter Spadafore, Kathie Dunbar, Guillermo Lopez and Kyle Bowman outpaced a ballot of twelve candidates to move on to the general election.
With 100% of the vote counted here is the vote total:
Peter Spadafore – 4504
Kathie Dunbar – 4055
Guillermo Lopez – 2538
Kyle Bowman – 1672
Michael Ruddock – 1408
Yanice Jackson – 1223
Rosalinda Hernandez – 933
Christopher Jackson – 738
Alexander Rusek – 464
Evelyn Pech-Vazquez – 458
Thomas Harris – 448
Justin DeBoer – 421