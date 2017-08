LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Voters in Lansing’s Ward 4 have selected two candidates to move on to the November general election for City Council.

Brian Jackson and James McClurken outpaced a field of seven candidates to face off in November.

With 100% of the vote counted here is the vote total:

Brian Jackson – 1380

James McClurken – 841

Amanda Bernes – 349

Elvin Caldwell – 204

Kathi Ruffone – 137

Larry Hutchinson – 104

Jason Durham – 98