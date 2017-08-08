Jessica Smith – 6 News Washington DC bureau reporter

Jessica Smith joined our Washington, D.C., newsroom in April, 2017. She covers our state Congressional delegation and the Federal government stories that affect us here at home. Jessica shoots, writes and edits all her own stories.

Jessica came to Washington from WISH-TV in Indianapolis, where she was a morning reporter and multimedia journalist. During her time at WISH, she covered then-Governor Mike Pence and his rise to become Vice President. In January 2017, she made the trip to Washington D.C. to cover the Inauguration and got her first taste of reporting in the nation’s capital.

Before Indy, Jessica worked at FOX Business Network in New York City. She started her career at KOMU in Columbia, Missouri where she worked as a multimedia journalist and fill-in anchor.
Jessica was born and raised in Indianapolis and graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling and trying new restaurants with her husband. Jessica is passionate about adult literacy and volunteers as a reading coach.

Jessica is active on social media and loves connecting with viewers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Feel free to send story ideas, questions for lawmakers or just say hello.

