“Jax” Pet Of The Day August 8

Meet “Jax”, our Pet Of The Day today. Jax is a orange tiger domestic shorthair cat. He’s a handsome guy and is very friendly. Jax has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Jax by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.
