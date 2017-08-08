Gov. Snyder completes seventh investment mission to China

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Rick Snyder returned to Michigan today after a nine-day investment mission visiting business and government leaders in six cities in China. The governor expressed confidence that the trip, his seventh in seven years, will lead to significant opportunities for Michigan businesses and more jobs for Michigan residents.

Overall, Snyder met with executives from 83 Chinese companies, 30 of which have active potential to invest in Michigan with projects that could potentially bring thousands of Michigan jobs.

On Snyder’s final day in China, he provided welcome remarks at the North American Auto Professionals Association dinner and met with executives from several Chinese auto suppliers interested in investing in Michigan. The NAAP is a Shanghai-based association of auto professionals who have spent time in the industry in North America.

Snyder also held a media roundtable in Shanghai, where he discussed Michigan’s automotive, mobility and tourism assets, and highlighted Detroit’s turnaround. The roundtable was part of a series of media events Snyder participated in during the mission.

The trip marks the Snyder administration’s seventh mission to China. Other international trade and investment missions led by Snyder or Lt. Gov. Brian Calley have included France, Japan, South Korea, Canada, the Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Israel, Chile, Columbia, India, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Ireland and Great Britain. The missions have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars of investments in Michigan by foreign companies adding jobs to Michigan’s workforce.