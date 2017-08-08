First responders train for emergency at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – All morning long the 6 News police scanners were buzzing about some sort of situation at Michigan State University.

The situation, a full scale crisis exercise, to make sure university police are ready for any and all emergencies.

6 News was at that training all morning long.

We got an inside look at Michigan State University Police operations and how all members of the police department work together and communicate in a time of crisis.

As school officials prepare for tens of thousands of students to return to campus in the coming weeks police are also need to get ready to keep students safe.

These training sessions help make sure of that.

“For any large complex organization like Michigan State University it’s very important for us to exercise our emergency plans so the goal here, with any emergency exercise, is to make sure that you’re better than you are today and that you’re prepared for anything that might happen,” explained MSU spokesman Kent Cassella.

