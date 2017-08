LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Voters in Lansing’s Ward 2 have selected Jeremy Garza and Tina Houghton to face off in the November general election to the City Council.

The two topped a field of five candidates.

With 100% of the vote counted here is the vote total:

Jeremy Garza 1066

Tina Houghton 586

Julee Rodocker 578

Jim DeLine 255

Jaron Green 93