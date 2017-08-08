DEVELOPING: ICSD evidence room decision: No charges

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – There will be no criminal charges in connection with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office evidence room investigation.

The investigation was handled by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Brian Mackie after the Ingham County Prosecutor recused themselves from the case.

Last year an audit by Ingham County found 1,758 cases were improperly tracked over the years.

“The evidence is either missing, poorly tracked, or destroyed, and we don’t know why,” Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said in March when the report came out.

The problems prompted the prosecutor’s office to dismiss 79 cases: 22 felonies and 57 misdemeanors. The mishandled cases also included seven rape kits, although county officials say none of those cases were dismissed because of it.

Wrigglesworth said in March that the missing evidence constituted a “colossal failure in leadership” even though it was his father, long-time sheriff Gene Wrigglesworth, who led the department at the time.

They also blame poor record keeping, turnover rates, and a small evidence room.

With the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s decision Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth that the case is officially closed.

