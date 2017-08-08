Credit card skimmer found in Jackson County gas station pump

Related Coverage Keeping your credit card information safe from skimmers

GRASS LAKE TWP., Mich – It’s a device that can steal your credit card information and you never see it happen.

They’re called skimmers and one was discovered inside a gas pump at a Grass Lake gas station Monday.

It was found in a pump at the Marathon Gas Station at 4400 Clear Lake Road, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Credit card skimmers, which can’t be seen from outside the pump, can be installed in seconds with criminals using keys to open the pumps quickly, insert the skimmers, and then leave.

The skimmers copy the consumer’s credit card information for criminals to make fraudulent purchases.

If you have recently visited that gas station it is recommended that you check your credit card statements closely.