Controversial yard sign could provoke state response

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – A controversial sign in a Mason man’s yard is getting the state’s attention.

The home is currently for sale by the owner, and right next to a sign in the front yard that says “For Sale” is another sign that reads, “Terms. No Foreigners. Iraq Vet.”

Vicki Levengood, with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights said because the sign includes discriminatory language that excludes a protected class, it’s a direct violation of the Fair Housing Act and Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

The language from the Fair Housing Act says it’s illegal for homeowners to, “…make, print, or publish, or cause to be made, print, or published any notice, statement or advertisement, with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin or an intention to make any such preference, limitation, or discrimination.”

6 News also spoke to Mason’s city administrator Deborah Stuart. She said the city has received complaints about the sign.

However, in order for a person to issue an official complaint, they had to have experienced discrimation, so she said there isn’t much the city can do, except pass on the complaints to the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

Stuart said she wants people to know this one sign doesn’t represent the whole city.

“We’re a very inclusive community and it shows in a lot of our residents and events and things like that. This is just one person making a choice,” Stuart said.

6 News reached out to the owner of the home, James Prater, who said all communication regarding the sign would be going through a legal team in Los Angeles.

The Civil Rights office said it is currently looking into a possible response to the sign.

We will continue to update this story with the latest information.