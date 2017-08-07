This Morning: Sparrow Cancer Survivor of the Year details cancer journey

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Imagine being told you only have a few months to live.

Picture the fear that would race through your mind at the thought of Leaving behind your family and friends.

That is exactly what happened to Lisa Rucker.

She will be honored today as the “Sparrow Cancer Survivor of the Year” and she stopped in at 6 News This Morning to share her story.

Her cancer journey started after finding a small growth under her fingernail.

Watch the video above to hear more of her story of hope and survival.

