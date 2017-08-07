Skubick: Republicans link Whitmer and Granholm in upcoming campaign

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With East Lansing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer running for governor, Republicans hope to take votes away from her by linking her to former Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

But will the strategy work?

The strategy is called guilt by association.

If the Republicans claim that Gretchen Whitmer is just like former governor Jennifer Granholm, will it work?

Pollster Bernie Porn says “I don’t think it would work.”

Former Gov. Granholm ended her term with very low marks from the voters and Republicans will remind voters about the “lost decade” when she was in charge and suggesting Ms. Whitmer is not any better.

But who is that strategy aimed at?

Porn explains “they would be trying to target it at Republican voters to effect the turnout, to get them ginned up and suggest she is just another Granholm and get them to the polls.”

But Democrat Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, supporting Ms. Whitmer, says it is unfair for the Republicans to make the comparison.

“How small of a pool is there for female candidates, Granholm and Hillary Clinton?,” asks Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo. “And do we do that for male candidates? Do we compare Rick Snyder to Brian Calley? when we do that to women it is unfair.”

6 News pollster Bernie Porn thinks the Republican comparison strategy could backfire because the Democrats could compare President Trump to likely Republican candidates Bill Schuette and Brian Calley.

“Given all the crazy things that President Donald Trump has done, to what extent do Calley or Schuette criticize Donald Trump for what an overwhelming number of voters oppose?,” asks Porn. “And they haven’t said a thing, so this stance on this could bite them.”

So far Ms. Granholm has not said anything about the Whitmer candidacy and, given the Republican linkage strategy, the betting money is the she won’t be endorsing Ms. Whitmer anytime soon, if at all.