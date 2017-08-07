Search is on in Jackson County for missing man

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – Searchers are looking through Grass Lake Township today for a man who walked away from an adult care home last night.

Gregory Smith, 73, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night om the area of Wolf Lake Road near Mack Island Road.

He is described as 5’9″ tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has white hair and a beard.

Smith was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black jeans, brown boots and a blue and tan hat.

If you see the man please call 911.

This will be updated with a photo if one becomes available.

