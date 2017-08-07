“Schmitty” Pet Of The Day August 7

Meet “Schmitty”, our Pet Of The Day today. 5-year-old Schmitty was surrendered when his owners were moving. Schmitty is a handsome Chihuahua. He is blind in one eye and he is housebroken. Schmitty is a very loving little man, loves to be cuddles and comes when you call him. He would prefer to curl up all day in your lap and not leave that position – he’s pretty low energy. He is pretty much blind in one eye, the vet stated his lens has come forward and calcified. It is not causing him pain at this time but it will need to be removed in the future. He also has a bit of a flea allergy which has caused a loss of hair towards his back end. But it will grow back now that he no longer has fleas! Some nice soothing oatmeal baths in his future would also be nice for his skin too. Schmitty has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his special forever home. You can learn more about Schmitty by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440 or online at http://www.eatoncountyhumanesociety.org.

