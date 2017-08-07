Rep. Walberg facing constituents during summer recess

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — After seven months of controversy and trouble moving legislation, members of congress are now back home to face their constituents.

It’s happening all over the country and right here in mid-Michigan, members of congress meeting voters in what have known to be heated town halls.

6 News was there as U.S. Representative Tim Walberg heard what mid-Michigan had to say.

Despite the tense political climate, Congressman Walberg says it’s still important for him to face constituents.

“The resist movement is out there. And their purpose is to resist and obstruct. But we still have people who show up here for legitimate reasons,” Walberg said.

Like many of his congressional colleagues, Rep. Walberg is meeting with constituents during the annual summer recess.

During Monday morning’s coffee hour meeting at Jackson College, the republican from Michigan’s 7th district tried to paint a positive picture of what’s coming out of Washington.

“When you see the stock market, continued highs. When you see the unemployment rate in the United States. You got to say something good is happening,” Walberg said.

There were lots of questions about the behavior of President Donald Trump.

Walberg says he has full confidence in the president.

“President Trump has a different style than what we’re used to. But he has a style that says ‘I love America, I want us to move forward’,” Walberg said.

The meeting was mostly quiet until health care came up.

And there was a big reaction from the crowd when Walberg said he would not publicly support protection for the special counsel looking into the Trump campaign’s alleged Russian connections.

While this was a relatively calm meeting compared to others this year, some feel the congressman still isn’t listening to them.

“The problem is the frustration level goes up when he doesn’t actually respond to questions,” said Cynthia Landrum, who lives in the 7th district.

But others say much can be gained from listening to the congressman’s point of view.

“I was able to learn some things. I would have liked to have seen a little more respect for him. A little more civility,” said Susan Cumings, who lives in the 7th district.

Rep. Walberg says he’ll continue to make appearances throughout the summer recess.

Here is a link to his event schedule: https://walberg.house.gov/about/events

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE (11:50 a.m.) – Congressman Tim Walberg’s first of two coffee hours to talk with constituents has ended.

Rep. Walberg answered questions about health care, the environment and his feelings about President Trump and the Russian investigation.

While there were a few heated moments it was a more civil conversation than other meetings this year.

The congressman tells 6 News these breaks give him a chance to hear the concerns of voters and explain what’s going on in Washington.

“I think it’s very valuable for us to be back for this month,” said Rep. Walberg. “It’s going to be an aggressive month. We’re probably going to back to Washington in September to rest up. It will be a good time back in real world in the 7th district.”

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Today is your chance to voice your opinion to Congressman Tim Walberg.

The congressman will be holding one of his coffee hours in the Seventh Congressional District today at Jackson College.

The session will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Bert Walker Hall Room #145.

It’s scheduled to run about one hour.

A second coffee hour is scheduled in Eaton County at the Delta Township Hall Board chambers from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The Delta Township Offices are at 7710 W. Saginaw Hwy.

Past coffee hours have been contentious when constituents sounded off about health care, Russian involvement in the 2016 election and other hot-button topics.

6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick will be at the meeting and will have updates online and on 6 News.