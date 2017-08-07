Rep. Tim Walberg to host coffee hour at Jackson College

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Today is your chance to voice your opinion to Congressman Tim Walberg.

The congressman will be holding one of his coffee hours in the Seventh Congressional District today at Jackson College.

The session will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Bert Walker Hall Room #145.

It’s scheduled to run about one hour.

Past coffee hours have been contentious when constituents sounded off about health care, Russian involvement in the 2016 election and other hot-button topics.

6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick will be at the meeting and will have updates online and on 6 News.

