Officials talk safety as high school football practice kicks off for the year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tens of thousands of high school football players across the state will hit the turf this season, and more is being done than ever before to make sure they stay safe.

In light of the heightened awareness about concussions, and other heath risks linked to the rough and tumble of the sport, there are new rules about how hard, and when you can hit another player. There are also more rules as to how often players need to be checked for injuries.

Michigan High School Athletics Association spokesperson Geoff Kimmerly told 6 News the changes have made a big difference.

“We do a ton of training to get coaches ready to know how to teach things properly,” Kimmerly said. “To be able to watch for situations that need to be avoided in terms of that kind of injury or any other injury for that matter.”

St. Johns head football coach Dave Mariage said the new training has helped make the game safer, but say only so much can be done.

“Football is a collision sport and the thing that I told the parents is that I try and keep up on it but a lot of the CTE and the problems on the brain that they diagnose are people that had problems before they died,” Mariage said.

Players also have the choice to go their coaches if they think they’re injured. Jake Dorn, a varsity football player at St. Johns, said it’s a hard decision for some students because they just want to play.

“I mean I know a lot of guys who in the past have had a ton of concussions and end up not being able to continue to play so you need to think long term before you think this one game,” Dorn said.

But the MHSAA said overall they are moving in the right direction when it comes to safety.

“Just from an equipment standpoint, from a coaching standpoint, from a preparation standpoint we really feel like football is a safe sport,” Kimmerly said. “It continues to get safer every year.”