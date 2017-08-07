Mobile mammograms offered at Grand Ledge Meijer today

GRAND LEDGE, Mich (WLNS) – If you’re a woman and you can’t remember when you had your last mammogram exam this could be an important day for you.

The Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services Mobile Mammograph Clinic is making a stop at the Meijer store at 730 E. Saginaw Hwy in Grand Ledge today.

The clinic will be performing mammograms between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and appointments are highly recommended.

To schedule an appointment call 877-495-2626.

Walk-ins are welcome as scheduling allows.

These are not free exams so please bring your insurance information with you to the exam.

If you are uninsured or underinsured please call 616-486-6022 to see if you qualify for a free mammogram.

This in not the only Meijer where the Spectrum Health Clinic will be stopping.

You can see that complete listing of clinic stops by clicking here.