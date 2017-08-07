Michigan not out of Foxconn sweepstakes yet

(WLNS) – Governor Snyder is talking trade in China, trying to encourage that country to invest here in Michigan.

And his visit may be paying dividends already with one Taiwanese company.

Snyder toured a Foxconn facility and met with the company’s leader this weekend.

“I believe we have a strong future with Foxconn, and while I don’t have an announcement to make today, I think there are very exciting things to come in the future,” said the governor after the tour.

Back here at home the governor had pressured the state legislature to pass a jobs bill during its last session hoping to attract a new Foxconn facility to Michigan.

That facility eventually went to Wisconsin but the company is now expected to triple its investments in the United States.

According to Chinese media it plans to create an automotive research and development plant in Michigan.