Man arraigned in Mason for attempted kidnapping

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In February of this year, an 11 year old girl reported a subject attempted to grab her after telling her to come into his apartment. This girl was able to escape the area on her bike and returned home safely.

On August 4, Hobert Jones Jr. was identified as a person of interest.

Hobert Jones Jr. was arraigned today in the 55th District Court on a charge of Attempted Kidnapping which is a give year felony. He was arrested without incident by officers from the Mason Police Department and is being held at the Ingham County Jail on a $5000.00 bond with a GPS tether requirement if bond is posted.