Lansing Police searching for woman who robbed pharmacy

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Police in Lansing are on the lookout for a woman who they say robbed a Rite-Aid pharmacy.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Saginaw just northwest of downtown.

Police say no weapons were seen but the woman did take off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as white, about 40 years old and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

This story is developing and will be updated online as more information becomes available.

