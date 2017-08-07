GM recalls 700K pickup trucks for power steering issue

DETROIT (WLNS) – If you’re a Chevy truck owner this is information that you need to know.

General Motors is recalling about 800,000 pickup trucks because they could suddenly lose their power steering.

The vehicles may have a software problem that can cause them to spontaneously lose their electric power steering assistance for about one second, according to the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall involves certain 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks.

GM is telling owners of the trucks involved in the recall to take their vehicles into a dealer, where they can receive free of charge a software update to fix the issue.

Drivers can check to see if their truck is among the recalled vehicles on NHTSA’s website.

Owners can also contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-432-8782.