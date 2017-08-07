Farmers in 14 Michigan counties eligible for flood loans

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Farmers and ranchers in 14 Michigan counties are eligible for emergency loans due to widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June.

The update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture comes after President Donald Trump last week made a disaster declaration for four Michigan counties.

Trump’s declaration made federal funding available to residents and business owners in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland counties for things such as temporary housing, repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

The assistance also aids the Saginaw Chippewa tribe within Isabella County.

Monday’s announcement includes those four counties and the Indian tribe, as well as other counties declared contiguous disaster areas.

Those counties include Arenac, Clare, Gratiot, Mecosta, Montcalm, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, Saginaw and Tuscola.

ONLINE: Flood relief eligibility

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s