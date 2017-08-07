Ex-softball coach sentenced to prison in sex assault case

By Published:

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) – A former girls’ softball coach accused of sexually assaulting a girl on his western Michigan team starting in 2012 has been sentenced to about nine to 40 years in prison.

Thomas Galloway on Monday learned his punishment in an Ottawa County courtroom.

The 45-year-old Galloway earlier pleaded no contest to four first-degree sexual assault charges stemming from assaults on one of his softball players that began when she was 13. A no contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

The defense had asked for a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

Authorities have said charges were brought after the girl later told a parent. Galloway was the founder of a group of traveling softball teams, and a coach until his resignation.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s