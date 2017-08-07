Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy may have caused Saturday crash

CLINTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – It now appears that a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy may have caused a crash early Saturday.

The deputy and the driver of the other car, a man from Tecumseh, both went to a local hospital.

The deputy was treated and released and the other driver remains hospitalized.

Clinton County Undersheriff Fritz Sandberg told 6 News the deputy apparently did not stop at a stop sign at Maple Rapids Road where it crosses U.S. 127 north of St. Johns.

The other car was heading north on U.S. 127 just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Eaton County is handling the investigation.

Sandburg said the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team was asked to do the investigation to ensure transparency and independence.

Sandburg adds that the deputy has not been cited for the crash while the investigation continues.