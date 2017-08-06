Upcoming Costco expected to boost local economy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In just over two months, one of the largest retailers in the world, Costco, will open its doors in East Lansing.

“I think they’ll be excited about just having to drive 5 minutes away to their favorite shop,” said Costco Midwest Marketing Operations Manager Matt Alleva.

The new wholesale warehouse will be housed at a former golf course located off of Saginaw Highway near Park Lake Road.

It’ll be one of hundreds of Costco warehouses across the globe and Alleva says the company is excited about adding East Lansing to the list.

“In 1998 we opened up five in the Detroit area…with that being said, this one as we’re signing up members everyday have been saying it’s about time that Costco has moved in here,” Alleva stated.

While many people are excited about the stores grand opening, that wasn’t always the case.

In fact, many local residents were opposed to the project before it got the green light but Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh says the changes this Costco will bring to the area will help benefit the local economy in more ways than one.

“That 60 acre site has been dormant for a couple of decades and so when you take a look at it and you’re used to looking next to a field and then you’re going to look next to a commercial development, it’s always a change,” said Walsh.

With more jobs brings opportunity and Walsh says he hopes members of the community see how this new location will help boost the economy.

“There are a multitude of benefits that come along with Costco, probably number one is the 35 acres of conservation easement that they provided as a buffer between the neighborhood and the development,” Walsh added.

Costco offers a starting wage of $13 an hour for its employees and Walsh says that will help a lot of people here in the region and Alleva agrees.

“There’s just a lot to offer in the area so we’re really excited about that,” said Alleva.

The store manager for the East Lansing location says there are still more than 100 positions open for those who are looking for a job.

