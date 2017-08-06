Fire destroys barn in Mason

By Published:

MASON, MI (WLNS) – A large fire destroyed a barn in Mason Sunday evening, prompting quick response from multiple police and fire departments.

It happened in the 100 block of Ives Rd. Crews were called to the scene just after 7 p.m.

Our 6 News photographer spoke to officials on scene who said once the barn caught on fire, it spread quickly and even started to spread to the north side of a family home nearby.

Luckily no one was hurt and firefighters were able to douse the flames before spreading to more parts of the home.

All that’s left of the barn is some of its framing. The house suffered some damage to its exterior.

Fire investigators are now working to determine what caused it.

Stay with 6 News for updates.

 

